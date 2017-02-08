Elizabeth Warren silenced over US Senate criticism of Sessions - BBC News

Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren was silenced by Senate Republicans on Tuesday after reading a letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. The 30-year-old letter criticised Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, said Ms Warren had broken Senate rules by impugning the conduct of another senator. She is banned from speaking again in the Senate on Mr Sessions' nomination. The vote is expected on Wednesday. The incident has outraged Democrats, and delighted the Massachusetts senator's detractors. So what is the rule that gagged her, and was it fairly applied?