Newsvine

Robert-1936780

About Politically independent. Technology enthusiast. Articles: 6 Seeds: 367 Comments: 2432 Since: Jun 2010

Longtime Trump attorney hires lawyer in Russia probe - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Robert-1936780 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's longtime attorney and adviser Michael Cohen has hired a lawyer to represent him in the investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Cohen told CNN on Friday.

Cohen, who serves as Trump's personal attorney, hired Stephen Ryan, a partner at the DC-based law firm McDermott, Will and Emery, to handle inquiries related to the investigations into Russian meddling in the election. News of the hire comes two weeks after Cohen was subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee as part of the committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor