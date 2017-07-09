WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s apparent endorsement of a proposed partnership with Russia on cybersecurity drew withering reviews Sunday from lawmakers, including several from his own party, while the president’s aides struggled to answer questions about how hard Trump pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow’s meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election.
Trump's suggestion of working with Russia on cybersecurity is widely ridiculed
