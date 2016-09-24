Manhunt Continues for Gunman in Seattle-Area Mall Shooting That Killed 5 - ABC News

A manhunt continued Saturday for an unidentified suspect in a shooting at a Seattle-area mall Friday night that killed five people.

The suspected gunman entered the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, about 65 miles north of Seattle, and 10 minutes later, at about 7 p.m. local time, opened fire in the makeup department of Macy's, police said.

Surveillance video images released by authorities showed that the suspect, whom police described as Hispanic and in his late teens or early 20s, went into the mall without the rifle that he shortly after brandished in the department store.

Four women, ranging in age from teens to seniors, were killed, and a man who had sustained life-threatening injuries died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle early Saturday morning, several hours after he was taken there, said Sgt. Mark Francis, a public information officer with the Washington State Patrol.

Skagit County Coroner Hayley Thompson said at a press conference Saturday morning that the victims' identities will be released once autopsies are complete and next of kin notified.

Police believe the suspect acted alone, and the FBI said it has no indication at this point that the shooting is linked to terrorism.

"We have no indication this was a terrorism act," Michael Knutson, assistant special agent in charge of the Seattle FBI, said at the press conference. "There is no evidence to support that."

But Knutson cautioned, "I cannot discount it."

Mount Vernon Police Lt. Chris Cammock said the motive for the deadly shooting is unknown.