SCOTUS, give Duane Buck a second chance (opinion)

Duane Buck was sentenced to death in Texas because he is black. I know his case well because I was one of his prosecutors. And as the US Supreme Court considers his appeal this October, I ask the court to remedy this racial bias.

I served the people of Harris County, Texas, for 25 years as a prosecutor, helping to remove offenders from our streets and to advocate for justice in our courts. Buck's case is the only one of thousands of cases I've handled and 150 jury trials I have tried in which I have called for a new sentencing hearing.

In 1997, Buck was prosecuted for capital murder in Houston. Under Texas law, the state must prove that a defendant constitutes a "future danger" to the public in order to secure a death sentence. At the sentencing hearing, Buck's attorneys introduced a now-discredited "expert" who asserted on cross-examination that Buck's race increased the probability that he would commit acts of violence in the future.