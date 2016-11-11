Trump seeks to delay trial until after inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump wants to delay the federal fraud trial he faces here Nov. 28 until after his inauguration in January, his attorney told a judge on Thursday, two days after Trump was elected president.
When the judge asked why, Trump's attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, summed it up like this:
"In view of Mr. Trump’s election as President of the United States, your honor."
Petrocelli also questioned whether Trump actually would be available to testify in court as a sitting president. He said never has there been a case in the history of the United States in which a president had to come into court to testify in a trial as a defendant. Trump might testify by video instead.
"His obligations right now are just monumental," Petrocelli told U.S. District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel.
