'Riggin ironic: Most Americans voted for Clinton - CNN.com

For the past year, Donald Trump has billed himself as a populist insurgent who would, at long last, take the fight to a political system that was designed to subvert the will of the people. On Election Day, however, Trump lost the popular vote.

As of Friday, Hillary Clinton was ahead in the popular vote with 63.4 million to Trump's 61.2. Due to the Electoral College, however, Trump, not Clinton, will assume the presidency.