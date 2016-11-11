Newsvine

Robert-1936780

About Politically independent. Technology enthusiast. Articles: 4 Seeds: 342 Comments: 2182 Since: Jun 2010

'Riggin ironic: Most Americans voted for Clinton - CNN.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Robert-1936780 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Fri Nov 11, 2016 8:24 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

For the past year, Donald Trump has billed himself as a populist insurgent who would, at long last, take the fight to a political system that was designed to subvert the will of the people. On Election Day, however, Trump lost the popular vote.

As of Friday, Hillary Clinton was ahead in the popular vote with 63.4 million to Trump's 61.2. Due to the Electoral College, however, Trump, not Clinton, will assume the presidency.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor