ISIS hails Donald Trump victory claiming billionaire 'fool' will destroy America HIMSELF allowing jihadis to seize power - Mirror Online

Islamic State jihadis have hailed the victory of Donald Trump while claiming the billionaire "fool" will ruin America himself allowing terror groups to take control of the country.
The Republican was branded a "donkey" by militants who warned his election is "an indication of the end of the American empire".
One ISIS jihadi said: "What we want is their country be delivered to a donkey like Trump who will destroy it.
Seeded on Fri Nov 11, 2016 8:49 PM
