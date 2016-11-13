The Trump Team Takes Shape, and It's Not Pretty | Southern Poverty Law Center

In his 17-month campaign for the presidency, Donald J. Trump was frequently lambasted for his associations with extremists. He met with right-wing radicals, spoke at their events, hired some of them, and even retweeted their propaganda. He seemed to go out of his way to avoid condemning racist activists and their ilk.

Now, Trump is the president-elect. And things don’t look much different.

As word of the identity of many of Trump’s transition team members leaked out in the last day or so, it’s become apparent that America’s 45th president will be relying on a number of people who, by any reasonable measure, are right-wing extremists.