Mississippi residents unsure of controversial billboard's intent - CNN.com

(CNN)A provocative roadside billboard in Mississippi that mixes art and politics has united onlookers in anger and confusion.

The sign on Highway 80 outside Pearl features President-elect Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," superimposed on a well-known Civil Rights-era image by photographer Spider Martin. The famous "Two Minute Warning" photo shows a group of protesters including Hosea Williams and John Lewis confronting state troopers moments before violence broke out on the Edmund Pettus bridge in Selma, Alabama, in the 1965 "Bloody Sunday" conflict. The photo was taken moments before troopers unleashed tear gas on protesters and beat them with billy clubs before sending dozens to jail.