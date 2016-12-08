Carrier to ultimately cut some of jobs Trump saved - Dec. 8, 2016

It sounded like great news when Carrier said last week that it would invest millions in the Indiana plant it decided to keep in the U.S. The company's deal with President-elect Donald Trump to keep a furnace plant from moving to Mexico also calls for a $16 million investment in the facility. But that has a big down side for some of the workers in Indianapolis. Most of that money will be invested in automation said to Greg Hayes, CEO of United Technologies, Carrier's corporate parent. And that automation will replace some of the jobs that were just saved.