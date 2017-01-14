Mexico warns Trump on tariffs: We'll respond 'immediately' - Jan. 14, 2017

Mexico's economy minister sent Donald Trump a fighting message: We will retaliate right away if you hit us with a "major border tax." "It's very clear that we have to be prepared to immediately be able to neutralize the impact of a measure of that nature," economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said Friday on a Mexican news show. Guajardo also predicted that Trump's threat of a 35% tariff against Mexico, if carried out, would result in a "global recession" because it would inhibit companies from producing outside the U.S. "It would be a problem for the entire world," Guajardo warned. A Trump tariff "will have a wave of impacts that can take us into a global recession," Guajardo said, speaking in Spanish.