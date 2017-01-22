Kellyanne Conway Claims Dem Senators Are Trying To "Humiliate" Trump's Cabinet Picks (Video)

On Wednesday morning, Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and accused Democratic senators of "reprehensible" behavior because they had the audacity to ask Betsy DeVos questions during her confirmation hearing. DeVos, Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, went before the Senate on Tuesday and was grilled about her support for school vouchers, guns and other conservative issues. That, Conway said, and the questions in the confirmation hearings before DeVos', have been completely unfair:

“This idea of humiliating and trying to embarrass qualified men and women who just wish to serve this nation is reprehensible,” Conway said. “Not one child who needs a better education benefited from any of those incendiary questions yesterday. But, of course, Mrs. DeVos held herself with the grace and elegance that we know her to have. Apparently Conway is very upset that DeVos was asked questions like this:

Senator Warren: "Do you support protecting federal taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud and abuse?"

Senator Franken: "Do you still support conversion therapy?"

Senator Kaine: "Should all K-12 schools receiving governmental funding be required to meet the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act?"

Senator Murphy: "Do you think that guns have any place in or around schools?"

Senator Sanders: "Will you work with me and others to make public colleges and universities tuition free through federal and state efforts?"