What Trump said about travel ban is false (Opinion) - CNN.com

Mon Jan 30, 2017
Donald Trump released a statement Sunday afternoon in response to the massive protests that have erupted across the country in response to his latest executive order freezing all refugees from Syria and banning entry to foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"To be clear," the statement read, "this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe." As we have come to expect from Donald Trump, nearly every word of that sentence is false.

