For many abroad, an anxious eye on the 'American ideal' - CSMonitor.com

President Trump premised his entire campaign on the promise to “Make America Great Again.”

But on the international stage, many are asking if his actions threaten to do the opposite.

Martin Schulz, the former European Parliament president who is now vying to become Germany’s next chancellor, has used the term “un-American” to describe Mr. Trump’s policies. So has Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland and recipient of the US Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Guardian newspaper invoked it in reacting to Trump’s travel ban.

Acting or being “American” has long had dual, contradictory meanings. With the United States’ status as sole superpower of the world since the fall of Communism, “America” has often carried a negative connotation of bullying and bellicosity.

Yet Mr. Schulz was referring to the other image, he told the German media group Funke recently: the America that captures the imagination and the dreams of people around the world when it comes to That is what many have in mind as they call to safeguard American ideals, and as protests have gained steam in the US and abroad over Trump’s orders to bar citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, suspend the US refugee program for 120 days, bar Syrian refugees indefinitely, and build a wall at the Mexican border. Suddenly the words of George Washington, who welcomed the “oppressed and persecuted of all nations and religions” to “the bosom of America,” are being brought up by those who have long been the US’s closest allies.