Rep. Coffman announces 'listening tour' to hear ACA concerns — but no public meetings

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman yesterday announced plans to hold a series of meetings next week and next month — but none face-to-face with the public — to gauge the concerns of constituents and healthcare professionals related to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
During the first part of what Coffman deemed a “listening tour” in a statement released Feb. 13, he will hold meetings with healthcare providers and patient advocacy groups Feb. 20-24 at clinics and other locations in his 6th Congressional District, which encompasses much of Aurora.
“During this district work week, I look forward to meeting with many healthcare providers and patients advocacy groups,” Coffman said in a statement. “My objective is to personally hear from them on how the ACA has affected the healthcare system, medical professionals and, most importantly, how it has affected patients access to medical care. I will use their input not only to review my own plans on how to proceed, but also to communicate their concerns to my congressional colleagues. Additionally, I want to communicate again that no repeal will take place without first having a replacement.”
Coffman’s plans do not include in-person public meetings with constituents. Coffman and other congressional Republicans have been recently criticized for dodging or precluding public meetings with constituents after a bevy of dust-ups across the country. Republicans say critical turnout at the meetings are political ploys. Others say they’re worrisome episodes of elected officials hiding from constituents.
