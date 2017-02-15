For a 'winner,' Trump is doing a lot of losing (opinion)

Remember when Donald Trump promised to be the Harlem Globetrotters of politics? "We're gonna win at everything we do!" said Trump. "We're gonna win, win, win. You people, you're gonna be sick and tired of winning." Now he's president of the United States, and Trump has indeed given us tricks and deceptions worthy of the basketball legends. But winning? Not so much.

With flourishes meant to create the image of a commander rapidly transforming Washington, Trump has instead notched one failure after another. Consider this list a lowlights reel: · Top national security aide Michael Flynn, caught in a lie, forced to resign. · Federal courts block Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. · Trump's plan to immediately "repeal and replace" Obamacare is frozen by the reality that he never had actually had a health care plan to substitute. · Mexico's president, insulted by Trump, cancels his state visit. · A contentious call with the Prime Minister of Australia (an American ally) concludes when Trump abruptly ends the call. · A tail-between-the-legs acceptance of America's longstanding "one China" policy, which he'd threatened to upend. · An embarrassing display in which he discusses a surprise missile launch by North Korea in the public setting of his Mar-a-Lago club. · Lies about voter fraud and a "massacre" that never happened have made the administration a laughingstock.