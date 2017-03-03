Bernie Sanders to lead protest against Nissan for 'civil rights abuses' - Mar. 3, 2017

Senator Bernie Sanders is leading a protest Saturday against what activists are calling civil rights violations by Nissan. Sanders will join actor Danny Glover, NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, politicians and activists at a Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi. The activists cite "a pattern of civil rights abuses by Nissan against its predominantly African-American workforce in Mississippi," according to a statement from the march's organizers.

"The company has committed rampant safety and health violations and denied its workers their basic right to vote for a union free from fear and intimidation," Glover said in a statement. Nissa (NSANF)staunchly denies the activists' claims, saying the United Auto Workers union is "part of a campaign to pressure the company into recognizing a union, even without employee support."