Donald Trump Jr.'s prairie dog hunt in Montana prompts backlash

Seeded by Robert-1936780
Seeded on Fri Apr 21, 2017 5:32 PM
Donald Trump Jr. will be targeting more than just Montana’s Republican voters on Friday and Saturday when he helps Greg Gianforte campaign for an open U.S. House seat.

A prairie dog hunt is also on the agenda for the four-city tour for President Donald Trump’s son and Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur up against Democrat Rob Quist in the May 25 election for the seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

