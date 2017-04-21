Donald Trump Jr. will be targeting more than just Montana’s Republican voters on Friday and Saturday when he helps Greg Gianforte campaign for an open U.S. House seat.
A prairie dog hunt is also on the agenda for the four-city tour for President Donald Trump’s son and Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur up against Democrat Rob Quist in the May 25 election for the seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
Donald Trump Jr.'s prairie dog hunt in Montana prompts backlash
