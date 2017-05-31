I-25 alternative routes: How to avoid traffic nightmare after massive truck fire - Denver7 TheDenverChannel.com

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – Wednesday afternoon's rush hour is likely to be a nightmare for commuters in the south metro area as crews continue to mop up after a massive truck fire on Interstate 25 that also damaged light rail lines.

A witness said a fuel tanker heading northbound on I-25 near Belleview slammed into the median, causing a raging fire ball and thick black smoke. The witness told Denver7 the driver of the truck was pulled from the cab engulfed in flames. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both directions of I-25 in the area are closed, which has reduced one of the most heavily-used corridors in the metro area into a parking lot. CDOT cameras show some movement as traffic is rerouted onto side streets. However, the closure is expected to take a considerable amount of time as crews work to contain the fire and remove a massive amount of fuel that spilled onto the highway. Officials are also concerned that the fire heavily damaged the surface.