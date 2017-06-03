Trump will stop paying into the Green Climate Fund. He has no idea what it is. - The Washington Post

Much of the world is in shock over President Trump’s decision to “cancel” the United States’ involvement in the Paris climate agreement. How could the nation withdraw from an international agreement that was decades in the making, includes just about every country in the world and aims at nothing short of maintaining a livable planet?

The president says his “America first” principles required withdrawal. But Trump is wrong and astonishingly misinformed on all the issues involved. His views about climate change being a “hoax,” clean energy being a job killer and American leadership being his brand are out of step with basic science, economic analysis and the history of U.S. diplomacy. And it was clear Thursday that Trump does not understand the very policies upon which he is deciding.