When a woman took sick days for mental health, her email sparked a larger discussion - CNN.com

Madalyn Parker sent an email to her team at work saying she'd be out of office for a few days to focus on her mental health.
The response she received from her company's CEO has sparked a larger discussion about what is a rarely-talked topic in the workplace. "I was absolutely touched. It brought tears to my eyes," Parker told CNN. "It was surprising to be applauded for my vulnerability."
